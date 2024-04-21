Cetera Trust Company N.A Purchases New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SHEL traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $72.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,567,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.