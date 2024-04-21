Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New $319,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after buying an additional 1,238,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.31. 4,973,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,584. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.53.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

