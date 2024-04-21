Cetera Trust Company N.A Takes Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,777,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after buying an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after buying an additional 922,675 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,682,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,004,000 after acquiring an additional 701,738 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.53. 1,193,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,368. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.87.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.65%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $18,880,759.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $18,880,759.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,494,440 shares of company stock valued at $199,049,946 over the last ninety days. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.