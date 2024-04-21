Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 3,632 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.03. 8,688,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,859,552. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day moving average of $190.98.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

