Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 38,372,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.