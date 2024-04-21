Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $412,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.72. The company had a trading volume of 425,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $133.02 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.94 and its 200 day moving average is $206.00.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

