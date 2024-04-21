Sigma Planning Corp Sells 49,803 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,803 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 188,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,532,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average is $160.19.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

