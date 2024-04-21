EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,086 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 321,575 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.55 on Friday, hitting $189.77. 6,495,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.61 and its 200 day moving average is $169.82. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.15 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMAT

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.