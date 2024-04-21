2,608 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,608 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.12. 2,760,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,716. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

