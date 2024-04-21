Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys Shares of 9,036 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 19.5% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.81.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.4 %

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.42. 698,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.69. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

