Decred Price Reaches $22.28 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Decred has a total market cap of $356.67 million and $2.91 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $22.28 or 0.00034515 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00090770 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,006,136 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

