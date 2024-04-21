Lotus Technology (LOT) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 674 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lotus Technology to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lotus Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% -39.40% Lotus Technology Competitors -34.70% -44.81% -0.04%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology Competitors 122 567 885 14 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lotus Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 71.03%. Given Lotus Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $137.17 million -$742.00 million -11.81 Lotus Technology Competitors $1.04 billion -$57.52 million 54.31

Lotus Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lotus Technology competitors beat Lotus Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.