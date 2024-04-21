Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.13. 6,636,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.