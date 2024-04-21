Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 319 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,208,000 after buying an additional 57,238 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,666,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,588,852. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.95.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

