Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 35 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $8.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,282,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $527.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,075 shares of company stock worth $1,848,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

