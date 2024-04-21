Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys New Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 307,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Open Lending makes up 1.6% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cetera Trust Company N.A owned about 0.26% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 55.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,806 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $17,951,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after acquiring an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.66. 551,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $553.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Open Lending from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.07.

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,079,666 shares in the company, valued at $15,077,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,110,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

