Heritage Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $93.77. 8,710,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The firm has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

