ether.fi (ETHFI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $459.44 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One ether.fi token can now be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00006158 BTC on exchanges. ether.fi has a market cap of $459.44 million and $114.39 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ether.fi

ether.fi was first traded on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 4.14167503 USD and is up 11.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $147,977,026.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

