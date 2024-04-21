Heritage Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVOV. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 382.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVOV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $834.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $90.94.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.