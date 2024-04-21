Heritage Investment Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $13.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $479.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,566. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $368.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

