Heritage Investment Group Inc. Buys 2,892 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,028,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after buying an additional 433,874 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.94. 2,264,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.12 and a 200 day moving average of $101.91. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

