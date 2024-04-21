Heritage Investment Group Inc. Buys 62,000 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.8% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,182. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

