Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 8.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $38,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. 207,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.