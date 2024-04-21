Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Heritage Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 5.9% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $26,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,200.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $465,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 257,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,484. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.