iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4,436.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,102,000 after acquiring an additional 353,259 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,812,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.