Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,190,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 14.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $64,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after buying an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

