Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,783,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,303. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.