EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.