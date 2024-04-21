Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $84.90 million and approximately $965,456.39 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002280 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,297,055 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion."

