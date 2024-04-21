EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 2,708 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,170 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,398 in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,256. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

