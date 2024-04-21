EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,577,516. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on U. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Unity Software Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of U traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,779,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,995. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

