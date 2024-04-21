EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IGF traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $46.47. 133,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,522. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

