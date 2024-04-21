EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 1,853 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price target (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DECK traded down $12.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $800.38. The company had a trading volume of 477,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,771. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $884.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $736.93.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.