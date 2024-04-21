Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Reduced by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Roblox by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 180,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 116,256 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Roblox by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 157,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 80,896 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,707 shares of company stock valued at $29,526,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.34. 6,088,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666,019. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.