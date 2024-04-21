EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 277 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 13.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,882. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -178.12 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.