EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 22,321 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 368.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 243,084 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,908. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.