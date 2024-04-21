EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $3.98 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.53. 11,241,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,692,355. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.42.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

