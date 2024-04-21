Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stake Lessened by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $5,154,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $5,154,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,494,440 shares of company stock valued at $199,049,946 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,368. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.65%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

