Aldebaran Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $414.65. The company had a trading volume of 75,230,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.60 and its 200-day moving average is $408.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

