Sigma Planning Corp Buys 7,103 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 2.4 %

Intel stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 59,070,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,337,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

