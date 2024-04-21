Niza Global (NIZA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.75 Million

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Niza Global token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. Niza Global has a market cap of $2.60 million and $2.75 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.01016485 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,171,692.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

