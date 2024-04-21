EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 6,810 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. 29,537,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,263,490. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

