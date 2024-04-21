Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 51,000 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,287 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after buying an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on M. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,604,338.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 994,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,303,626.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,797,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 186.49%.

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.