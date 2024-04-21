IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of IonQ worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,712,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 376,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,753,000. State Street Corp raised its position in IonQ by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IonQ by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 474,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of IONQ stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,877,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $300,410.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,523,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

