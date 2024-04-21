Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 21,000 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,478,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,553,000 after acquiring an additional 265,064 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,597,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -673.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -959.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

