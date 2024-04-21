Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Patterson Companies worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. 533,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

