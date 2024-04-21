Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Hibbett worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hibbett stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 204,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,689. The stock has a market cap of $839.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.75. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

