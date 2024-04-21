The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. 4,522,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,365. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

