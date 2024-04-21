Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 268,157 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,457,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

