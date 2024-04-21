Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

CVX traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.00. 7,734,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,934,255. The stock has a market cap of $297.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

